La La Land takes top honours at Producers Guild Awards

La La Land has won top honours at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

The guild recognised the candy-coloured musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, with its Darryl F Zanuck Award for theatrical motion picture production.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land (Lionsgate)

For seven of the past eight years, the winner of the Zanuck prize has gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards.

Last year was an exception: The Big Short won the guild award, while Spotlight got the Oscar.

The Oscar nominees for best picture announced earlier this week echoed the producers’ best picture nominees, with the exception of Deadpool – which made the cut with producers but not the film academy.

Zootopia won the Producers Guild prize for animated feature.