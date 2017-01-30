La La Land soundtrack looks set to soar to number one

Award-winning Hollywood hit La La Land is set to conquer the musical world as the soundtrack album heads towards this week’s number one.

The score alone won two Golden Globes earlier this month, including best film score and best original song for dreamy track City Of Stars, sung by lead duo Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

City Of Stars, Audition, and the full album are also looking at possible Academy Awards next month.

When was the last time a movie made your ❤️ sing? 🎶 #LALALAND is now nominated for 14 Academy Awards including BEST PICTURE! pic.twitter.com/A5FF8WlPtp — La La Land (@LaLaLand) January 26, 2017

If sales continue to soar, the score is likely to knock last week’s number one, Pete Tong’s Classic House, down to second position.

Brand new album All These Countless Nights by Deaf Havana looks set to land at number three, followed by Little Mix’s Glory Days and Lucy Spraggan’s fourth album I Hope You Don’t Mind Me Writing.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is still standing strong at the top of the singles chart after releasing a boxing-themed video for new track Shape Of You.

The song looks set to claim another week at number one, followed by his simultaneous release Castle On The Hill.

Jax Jones & Raye are currently coming in at number three with You Don’t Know Me, Little Mix at number four with Touch, and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s Human is still proving a hit at number five.

His latest release, Skin, has also entered the top 40 at number 28.

Elsewhere on the list, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever by Zayn and Taylor Swift has clambered up to 14 and Izzy Bizu could be looking at a top 40 debut with her track Talking To You, after her performance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.