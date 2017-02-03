La La Land soundtrack becomes first to top album charts in four years

Award-winning Hollywood hit La La Land has added another accolade to its trophy cabinet after it reached the top of the album charts.

The Oscar-nominated movie’s soundtrack climbed to the summit four weeks after its release, knocking Pete Tong’s Classic House down to second.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has already swept awards at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guilds and is up for a record-equalling 14 Oscars later this month, including best score and best song.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Marius De Vries, music director of La La Land, said reaching number one in the album chart was “fantastic”.

He told the Official Charts: “We always knew as we were working on it that we were working on something special, but you can never anticipate whether that specialness will translate into universal, or even partial, public acceptance.

“On those rare occasions when it does, it’s always a treat. It’s a great testament to the enormous amount of hard work the entire team put in.”

It is the first soundtrack to reach number one in the UK since Les Miserables in 2013.

Ed Sheeran performs while filming The Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

The highest new entry is Deaf Havana’s fourth album All These Countless Nights at number five, a new best for the British rockers.

Ed Sheeran’s 2014 record X climbs six places to fourth while Little Mix remain in third with Glory Days.

Meanwhile, in the Official Singles Chart, Sheeran matched the all-time record set by Justin Bieber in holding both first and second.

Sheeran has reigned supreme with Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill for four weeks, the same length of time Bieber’s Love Yourself and Sorry were top in 2015.

The Chainsmokers earn their third top five record with Paris, which climbed two places from seven, while Jax Jones and Raye’s You Don’t Know Me and Little Mix’s Touch held firm at third and fourth respectively.

Elsewhere, Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s 50 Shades Darker soundtrack, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, is boosted by the release of the song’s video as it rises to a new peak of 13.