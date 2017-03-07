La La Land is coming to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

It is being described as the film of its generation, capturing the hearts of everyone whilst breaking records around the world and now it's going a live tour around the world.

The film will be brought to audiences like never before via a huge screen accompanied by a 60-piece orchestra.

Luckily for us, the tour will be hitting the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin on September 28, 2017.

LA LA LAND - Winner of 6 Academy Awards



Live On Screen with Orchestra@BGETheatre Dublin

28 September 2017



La La Land received 14 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, and picked up six awards, most notably for Best Director, Best Actress, as well as Best Original Song for ‘City of Stars’ and Best Original Score.

It also received seven nominations at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, winning incredibly in all seven categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Original Score.

Witnessing THAT opening scene played live, is something guaranteed to give you goosebumps - here’s a quick reminder.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 10 from Ticketmaster.