LA court throws out sexual harassment case against Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie Williams has avoided giving evidence in a sexual harassment lawsuit against the singer and his wife after the case was thrown out of court.

The Take That star and Ayda Field were being sued by their former personal assistant Gilles De Bonfilhs over claims Field “engaged in unwanted and unwelcome sexual conduct and behaviour” towards the ex-employee.

De Bonfilhs sued Williams, 42, and Loose Women panellist Field, 37, for sexual harassment, discrimination, breach of employment contract and fraud.

Singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field (Nick Ansell/PA)

But a spokeswoman for Los Angeles Superior Court said the case had been dismissed ahead of a planned trial date of February 16.

A judge did not have to rule on the dismissal as it was requested by De Bonfilhs and his lawyer on December 22, the spokeswoman added.

Yitz Weiss, representing De Bonfilhs, declined to comment on whether a settlement had been agreed, while lawyers for Williams and Field could not be reached.

Ayda Field (Matt Crossick/PA)

The case was dismissed with prejudice, a court spokeswoman said, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.

In the lawsuit, De Bonfilhs claimed Field exposed her naked body, asked him intimate questions about his sex life and discussed her own “sexual activity” while he worked for the couple between October 2014 and January 2015.

It was alleged Field requested De Bonfilhs “enter private areas” of her LA home “while she was in various states of undress”.

Robbie Williams (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Williams and Field branded the claims “despicable lies” and filed a counter complaint for fraud and false invasion of privacy.

They claimed De Bonfilhs was fired after three months for his “total job abandonment and numerous other instances of wrongful conduct”, according to court documents.

The celebrity couple married in August 2010 and have two children together – daughter Theodora Rose, four, and son Charlton Valentine, two.