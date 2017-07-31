Kym Marsh slams fake Twitter account in daughter’s name

Kym Marsh has criticised a person for setting up a fake Twitter account in the name of her six-year-old daughter.

The Coronation Street actress also said that the page on the social networking site was using pictures of her youngest child Polly.

The account fused Polly’s first name with the second name of Marsh’s Coronation Street character, Michelle Connor.

The fake account of my 6!!!! Year old @pollyconnor4 has BLOCKED me!!! You are using photos of my little girl you strange strange person ! — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) July 30, 2017

In a second tweet, she said that “something needs to be done” about fake accounts.

She added: “Why would ANYONE make a fake account of a 6 year old??? Weird.”

The Twitter account is protected and has 37 followers.

Marsh, 41, has previously spoken out about the dangers of identity being stolen online, and earlier this year revealed a man had been duped into thinking he was dating her for 10 years when her name and image was used in a catfishing scam.

She also said her eldest daughter Emilie had been used as bait online with more than a dozen fake profiles set up in her name on various social media sites.