Kym Marsh posts emotional message to late baby son

Kym Marsh has paid tribute to her late son on what would have been his eighth birthday.

The Coronation Street actress posted an emotional message on Twitter, saying she missed Archie every day.

Kym and Jamie Lomas’s son died in 2009, when he was born 18 weeks early.

Kym Marsh (Ian West/PA)

The actress tweeted: “This day 8 yrs ago my baby boy got his angel wings.

“Happy birthday my beautiful Archie.

“We love you very much and we miss you every day.”

She also shared a poem entitled “An Angel Never Dies”.

The following day Kym tweeted again, this time to announce that a ball would be held in Archie’s honour.

I am so proud to announce that myself and @SayingGoodbyeUK will be hosting The Archie Ball in manchester next year in memory of my son. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ahm7IOyUhp — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) February 11, 2017

Kym’s Corrie character Michelle Connor went into labour at 23 weeks into her pregnancy in recent scenes, resulting in the death of her baby Ruairi at birth.