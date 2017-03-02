Kym Marsh defends Danny Dyer over soap stress rumours

Soap star Kym Marsh has offered her sympathy to Danny Dyer after rumours of recent work stress.

Kym, who plays Michelle Connor in ITV’s Coronation Street, offered her support to fellow soapland employee Danny in her regular OK! magazine column.

Danny has recently been the subject of reports he has had to take a break from filming his role as Mick Carter on BBC One soap EastEnders because he was exhausted and stressed, although the programme’s bosses have said the screen break was planned for a storyline.

Danny has won awards for his portrayal of Mick in EastEnders (Ian West/PA)

She wrote: “There can be a lot of stress working on a soap, so I understand.

“It vexes me when the odd troll has said I haven’t got a ‘real job’.”

She continued: “Some people think we come into work, have our make-up done and muck around, but it’s not like that – we all work really hard.

“Filming the number of episodes we make a week is tough. I’ve been on Corrie for 11 years and I manage the pressure well.

Kym says soaps can be stressful (Ian West/PA)

“I know Danny’s hugely popular, so I hope he gets back to work soon – ‘Enders fans will really miss him.”

Kym is currently filming a harrowing storyline as her character Michelle lost a baby at 23 weeks into her pregnancy, mirroring the actress’s own miscarriage at 21 weeks, and the bar lady has now discovered her husband Steve fathered a child with neighbour Leanne.

Meanwhile on EastEnders, Danny’s character Mick has been struggling with a complicated relationship with his daughter-in-law Whitney, who he has shared kisses with.