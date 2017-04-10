Kylie Jenner to star in her own TV show

Kylie Jenner has landed her own television series.

The 19-year-old US star, younger sister of Kim Kardashian, is getting her own eight-episode series called Life Of Kylie.

The E! docu-series is a spin-off of the family’s show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

It will document the life of the make-up entrepreneur as she juggles being a celebrity, a businesswoman and a teen.

Kylie said: “The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans.

“This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

The show is set to premiere this summer.

It will include other members of the Kardashian clan and some of Kylie’s friends.