Kylie Jenner has revealed her birthday make-up collection and we want it all

After whipping fans into a frenzy on social media for days with sly hints here and there, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the complete make-up collection launching to mark her 20th birthday.

Comprising a load of new products, and some returning favourites, the forthcoming pink and purple Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection might just be her best yet.

Here’s the full product rundown so you can compile your shopping list now.

Birthday Collection 🎀 launching August 1st at 3pm pst

There are two new Ultra Glow Highlighters in Queen, a shimmering pale pink, and King, a golden beige. Kylie swatched the loose powder products on her Snapchat, revealing their metallic textures.

2 New Ultra Glows from the #BirthdayCollection launching August 1st … 🎀 #Queen #King

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kylie launch without her famous liquid lipsticks. This time round fans can choose from the Velvet Mini Liquid Lip Set, featuring six brand new shades, from a rich raspberry to a nude peach, or the Matte Mini Liquid Lip Set, made up of popular colours from previous collections, such as Gorg and Baby Girl.

Plus, there’ll be a new Lip Kit (Kylie’s signature liquid lipstick and liner combo) in Twenty, a matte rosewood shade that we reckon fits the ‘your lips but better’ brief, and a rhinestone-encrusted version of the fan-favourite, Candy Liquid Lipstick.

this is the LIMITED EDITION Rhinestone work Liquid Matte Lipstick in the original shade KYLIE which is Included in the @kyliecosmetics Pink Birthday Collection set.

Want something shinier? There will be a pair of new lip glosses in Cupcake (a milky peach) and Cherry Pie (a rich cherry red).

Cupcake & Cherry Pie Gloss #BirthdayCollection

But we’re most excited about the Birthday Book, an 11-shade pressed powder palette comprising nine eyeshadows and two cheek colours. With a mix of matte and shimmery shades, this looks like the perfect one-stop-shop for all our smoky-eye and sculptured cheekbone needs.

The Birthday Book Launching August 1st… 🎀

Kylie says goodbye to her teenage years on August 10, but you don’t have to wait that long to get your hands on the new products. There’s no news on the prices yet, but the full Birthday Collection will hit the Kylie Cosmetics website on August 1.