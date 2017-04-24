Kurt Russell admits playing God-like character comes with challenges

Kurt Russell has praised sci-fi movies for confronting life’s big questions – and having fun with them.

Known for roles in the genre across his 50-year-career, he literally plays God in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

The 66-year-old takes on the role of planet Ego in the Marvel comic adaptation, and he admitted playing an entire world comes with its challenges.

“If you are going to play a God-like character then it has no parameters,” he told the Press Association.

“That is really fun, but then you have to think about what people can relate to.

“What’s great about sci-fi is that you can ask big questions; it’s fine to say that there is a person who has created themselves and that they are a god.

“Then you move on to ask, well then what made the sun? And you begin to build the answers in this phantasmagorical world.

“We have had crazy fun and laughs with it.”

He said he took concerns about playing the controversial, arguably religious character to director James Gunn, who told him to ask the questions back to himself, and then included the actor’s answers in the final script.

Kurt was speaking as he joined other stars of the movie including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana for the film’s premiere at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, on Monday.

James, who recently confirmed his plans for a third and final Guardians sequel, said: “I spend the whole day on set just laughing between takes with Chris, we have a similar sense of humour and doing bits like that is what makes making a movie bearable.

“The three movies are a trilogy that add up to one complete iteration of what happens to this generation of Guardians Of The Galaxy and it will help set up what happens for the next 10 years in the Marvel cinematic universe as a whole.”