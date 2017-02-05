Kristen Stewart: Trump isn't a big fan of mine but that's OK

Kristen Stewart had a joke at US President Donald Trump’s expense when she guest hosted Saturday Night Live.

The actress began the show with a monologue recalling Trump’s tweets about her romantic life.

In 2012, when the actress dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Trump tweeted that Robert should “dump” her and that he could “do much better”.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (Ian West/PA)

“To be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” Kristen said.

“I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”

She added: “The president is not a huge fan of me. But that is so OK.

Ladies and gentlemen, your host Kristen Stewart! #SNL pic.twitter.com/RzV44i0077 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2017

“And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now. Because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

During her guest hosting role, Kristen let slip an expletive. She immediately apologised and quipped that she wouldn’t ever be allowed to host again.

Alec Baldwin also reprised his impersonation of Trump on the programme.

He was seen phoning foreign leaders with chief strategist Stephen Bannon by his side in the sketch. Bannon, with hood and scythe, was portrayed as the grim reaper.

He nodded affirmatively after the successive calls to countries like Australia and Germany dissolved into Alec vowing: “Prepare to go to war.”

Actress Melissa McCarthy appeared, and lampooned White House press secretary Sean Spicer.