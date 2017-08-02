Kristen Stewart open to dating men again

Kristen Stewart has compared dating to eating sandwiches, saying she wants “to try everything”.

The actress, 27, is currently romantically linked to model Stella Maxwell but revealed she is open to a relationship with a man again.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “Yeah, totally. Definitely… Some people aren’t like that.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives.

“I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

Exclusive: Kristen Stewart is our September cover star, photographed by @tomcraig inside Coco Chanel's apartment in Paris, styled by @leithclark. Make-up by @christophedanchaud_, hair by @kenorourke1, manicure by @charlenecoquard. With thanks to @justinepicardie @tommacklin @rachellouisebrown1 @avrilmair @jogoodby. Kristen wears @chanelofficial on the newsstand cover #BazaarLoves #KristenStewart #Chanel #SeptemberIssue #Bazaar150 A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

Stewart, who once dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, also opened up about past relationships, saying she was “deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated”.

She said: “Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality.

“And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling.

“I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

Introducing our September issue subscribers' cover starring Kristen Stewart 🌸 (Kristen wears @chanelofficial, photographed by @tomcraig and styled by @leithclark) See an exclusive preview of the shoot and interview via the link in our bio #BazaarLoves #KristenStewart #SeptemberIssue A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

The star has previously been criticised for looking too grumpy and not smiling enough.

Asked whether she suffers from “resting bitch face”, she said: “Completely. I’m really not introverted – I’m just not acting all the time, which is what it would take to look like how people expect famous people to behave.

“Men cannot say bitch any more, I’m sorry. Say something different. Say, ‘You’re rude,’ say, ‘You’re a dick,’ whatever. Just to say, ‘Oh that bitch.’

Kristen Stewart was photographed inside Coco Chanel's iconic Rue Cambon apartment in Paris for our September issue – out 4 August. Read an exclusive preview of the interview via the link in bio (📷 Kristen wears @chanelofficial, photographed by @tomcraig) #SeptemberIssue #KristenStewart #Bazaar150 A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

“You can’t say that because there’s nothing I could say to you, there’s no retort that would be equal to that, therefore it’s demeaning and literally on par with… something homophobic or something racist.”