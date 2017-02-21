Kris Jenner: Kim Kardashian robbery 'changed the way we live our lives'

Kris Jenner has admitted that the armed robbery her daughter Kim Kardashian was a victim of has changed the way the family live their lives.

The momager was speaking as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she said that watching scenes recorded for reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the aftermath of the robbery had brought her to tears.

Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October when thieves broke into her hotel suite, tied her up and stole millions of dollars worth of her jewellery.

Kris says the family were hit hard by the robbery (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She spoke about the terrifying ordeal for her family’s documentary series, which fans saw a snippet of in the new season trailer, but Kris said that she still hadn’t managed to make it through watching all of her famous daughter’s recounting of events.

Kris said: “I was watching it and I was bawling — bawling when I saw it. And I just saw some of it. I couldn’t even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it’s just like – ugh – it chokes me up every time to think about it.

“No one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical. Like, I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But it’s remarkable to listen to her tell the story and she does that moment by moment.”

Kim was the victim of a gunpoint robbery (Ian West/PA)

Following the robbery, Kim took a break from social media and scaled back her public appearances.

The scenes detailing what happened to her are not due to air until the second half of the E! programme’s 13th season and Kris said that taking part in filming again had been cathartic for her daughter.

She said: “When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street. And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.

“She just thinks that it might bring some awareness. You know, it’s changed the way we live our lives and just the way we take care of our kids and our grandchildren. So it’s been a process.”