Kris Jenner has the most amazing childhood photo of the Kardashian kids

Prepare to think Rob Kardashian is the most adorable thing you’ve ever seen.

Yes, you read that right – you will not believe how cute Rob looks as a child in an old family snap posted by his mum Kris Jenner on her Instagram page.

Proud momager Kris has been showing off her brood (Ian West/PA)

The proud mum was looking back fondly at her oldest four children the way they were as she shared the photo with her followers, captioned: “These little lovebugs… #FBF #matchinginpolkadots #family #love #throwback”

These little lovebugs... ❤️❤️ #FBF #matchinginpolkadots #family #love #throwback A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

Look at those dimples! That cardi!

Rob can be seen sitting alongside older sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kim has recently returned to social media with her own family photo of herself, husband Kanye West and their children North and Saint.

The reality TV star had not updated her account for months after being robbed in Paris and Kanye being hospitalised for exhaustion, but her return to Twitter where she shared the photo earned her 84 million views in just 24 hours.