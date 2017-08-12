Kris Jenner defends Life Of Kylie amid criticism

Kris Jenner has lauded Kylie Jenner’s new TV show amid criticism of the programme and reported low ratings.

The spin-off to Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, Life Of Kylie, was panned as “boring” by fans.

Now the 20-year-old’s mother, Kris Jenner, took to social media to praise the show and share an email from network bosses revealing its high ratings among youngsters.

Now THIS is the kind of email I love to read from our network on a Friday afternoon!!!!!!! Congrats @kyliejenner and the entire crew and team!! We appreciate all of you so much 👏🏽❤️🙏 #lifeofkylie #ittakesavillage #family #workaholics @lifeofkylieone @eentertainment A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

She wrote on Instagram: “Now THIS is the kind of email I love to read from our network on a Friday afternoon!!!!!!! Congrats @kyliejenner and the entire crew and team!! We appreciate all of you so much.”

life of kylie is so boring like I cannot even — jjirit jjirit (@tzutwt) August 12, 2017

#LifeofKylie is boring because @KylieJenner IS boring. I fall asleep when she talks. Why would u think this would b a good show by itself? — Michael Rogenski (@MichaelRogensk1) August 12, 2017

Watched Life of Kylie. Not her hater but it's boring and the way she speak is like a slow person. I was expecting something interesting. — 'Atiqa Nur (@atiqa_nur) August 12, 2017

