Kris Jenner defends Life Of Kylie amid criticism

Kris Jenner has lauded Kylie Jenner’s new TV show amid criticism of the programme and reported low ratings.

The spin-off to Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, Life Of Kylie, was panned as “boring” by fans.

Now the 20-year-old’s mother, Kris Jenner, took to social media to praise the show and share an email from network bosses revealing its high ratings among youngsters.

She wrote on Instagram: “Now THIS is the kind of email I love to read from our network on a Friday afternoon!!!!!!! Congrats @kyliejenner and the entire crew and team!! We appreciate all of you so much.”

One viewers verdict of the show’s first episode on Twitter claimed they “fell asleep while she talked”.

Another user wrote: “Watched Life of Kylie. Not her hater but it’s boring and the way she speak is like a slow person. I was expecting something interesting.”
