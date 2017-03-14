Kourtney Kardashian's Irish accent is really something

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian was having some fun on Snapchat yesterday and tried out her Irish accent.

With St Patrick's Day coming up, social media will be rife with people trying out their own version of our lilting tones.

Kourtney's, however, probably won't be winning any awards any time soon but to her credit, we have heard worse.

It's far from perfect but at least it's better then Gerard Butler's Irish accent in PS I Love You.
By Steve Neville

