Kourtney Kardashian posts nude photo on Instagram

Following in the footsteps of her younger sisters, Kourtney Kardashian has confidently shared a nude photo of herself on her Instagram.

The post, which was captioned “mother nature”, was conveniently timed with the airing of the Keep Up With The Kardashians episode which took a behind the scenes look at her racy birthday photo shoot.

The mother-of-three recently turned 38 and to celebrate the 'krew' jetted off on holiday to Costa Rica.

While she was there she took part in the racy pictorial, surrounded by her friends and family.

mother nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

birthday suit A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

She is the eldest sibling of Kardashian/Jenner krew; Kim (36), Khloe (32), Rob (30), Kendall Jenner (21), and Kylie Jenner (19).

Kourtney has three children with partner Scott Disick; Mason (7), Reign (2), and daughter Penelope, (4).