Kong outmuscles Logan to become king of the US box office

Kong: Skull Island is the king of the box office in America.

The movie, which stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson, took in a strong $61 million (£50.1 million) in its first weekend in cinemas.

The action film cost a reported $185 million (£152 million) to produce.

King Kong outmuscled another beast to take the top spot – the Wolverine movie Logan.

The movie starring Hugh Jackman as the clawed mutant dropped 58% from its debut and earned $37.9 million (£31.1 million), raising its total to $152.7 million (£125.4 million).

In third place was Get Out, the buzzy horror directed by Jordan Peele. It added $21.1 million (£17.3 million) to its takings, pushing its sum to $111 million (£91.2 million) in just three weeks.

Faith-based movie The Shack and The Lego Batman Movie rounded out the top five.