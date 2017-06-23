Kodaline to honour Irish fan who died during one of their concerts on their next album

It's been revealed that Kodaline are to honour a fan, who died during one of their concerts last year, with a song on their new album.

The family of 17-year-old Ciara Lawlor made the announcement on a Facebook memorial page for their daughter.

The song will be included on their new album for which no release date has been given.

The teenage girl from Kilkenny was rushed to hospital after passing out at their Marlay park gig in July 2016 but was pronounced dead a short while later.

Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news of that young girl from Marley Park. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends.. xxxxx — Kodaline (@Kodaline) July 10, 2016

The Dublin band went on to surprise mourners by singing Love Will Set You Free.

They also recently donated a signed guitar for auction at the memorial and fundraiser in her honour.