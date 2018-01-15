Kodaline and Hozier post moving tributes to 'unending genius' of Dolores O'Riordan

Irish artists and celebrities have been posting their tributes to Dolores O’Riordan, who died this afternoon.

Irish group Kodaline previously toured with The Cranberries.

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

Other Irish artists such as Hozier and James Vincent McMorrow have taken to Twitter to share their own messages.

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Was shocked to hear that Dolores O'Riordan passed away..... So young and so talented! She was a huge part of the soundtrack to my childhood and a great representation of Irish music on the world's stage. #RIPDolores pic.twitter.com/1nKVwQANrG — KAV (@Keywest_Kav) January 15, 2018

So sad to hear about Dolores O'Riordan, she's one of few artists who is ingrained in my psyche even though i never actively listened to her work, such is the unending genius of songs like Linger and Zombie. thoughts are with her kids and her family. X — JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) January 15, 2018

Irish musician MayKay said the singer had a "huge impact" on her.