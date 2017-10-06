Kit Harington talks about his bottom and a Game Of Thrones wedding

Kit Harington has admitted that he prepared for his bottom reveal scene in Game Of Thrones.

The scene was billed by some fans as an “epic” moment in the hit TV series.

“If you’re getting your bum out in front of 60 million people, you do your homework,” the British actor said.

He added that he did “lots of squats” and that “I have a naturally hairless bum!” joking of the nudity: “I’ll get them out for anyone!”

Kit Harington arriving for Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2017 held at Burlington House, London.

The newly engaged heartthrob also said he wants the whole Game Of Thrones cast at his wedding.

Harington, 30, announced his engagement to co-star Rose Leslie last month, in a notice placed in The Times.

He told The Jonathan Ross Show that he got in touch with the drama’s producer who manages the filming schedules to tell him about the nuptials.

“I rang him up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually’,” said Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the hit series.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who have announced their engagement (Ian West/PA)

“I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game Of Thrones wedding by the way’.

“They (the cast) have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down!”

Asked if he was considering having a Game Of Thrones-themed wedding, Harington replied: “No. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that.”

He said of the proposal: “I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that’s a really bad expression…!

“What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

But he joked that the marriage could be off if he ever repeated one of his April Fools tricks, when he hid a model of his head in the fridge.

The notice in The Times (PA)

“My family does April Fools. Her family doesn’t do April Fools. She didn’t know the date and after that she was in tears. And I was there going, ‘April Fools!’,” he said.

“It didn’t go down well… When my laughing died down, it took some making up… She pretty much told me if I did it ever again that would be it. And I think that’s marriage included.”

