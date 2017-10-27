Kit Harington: I’ll shed a tear when Game Of Thrones ends

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington says he will be in tears when the TV hit ends.

The star, 30, admitted that saying goodbye to Jon Snow, his alter-ego in the long-running drama, would be emotional.

“My final scene will probably just be a close-up of my hand reaching out in front of a green screen,” he joked of the finale.

“But out of shot I’ll by crying my eyes out,” he told The Big Issue.

Kit Harington on the cover of The Big Issue (The Big Issue)

Harington, who recently announced his engagement to Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, added: “I’m a survivor. And there are only a few of us left who have made it all the way through. It is emotional. This has been an incredible part of my life.”

He said that producing BBC1 drama Gunpowder, which the actor also stars in, has sparked a passion to work more behind the camera, and that he would love to direct.

“If I can use me being in it as a way of getting something on TV, and it is good and does well, then maybe I can produce the next thing and not be in it,” he said.