Kirsty Gallacher 'on the mend' after falling ill while on Sky Sports News
TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher had to be rushed to hospital after falling ill during an ad break.
Kirsty, 40, failed to reappear on Sky Sports News after collapsing in a corridor during the break.
The presenter told fans on Twitter that she had a “nasty virus” but was “on the mend”.
Thankyou for all your kind messages, feeling bit better, still not 100%. Being ill on live TV is horrid experience.....— Kirsty Gallacher (@TheRealKirstyG) December 22, 2016
She thanked West Middlesex University Hospital.
....thank you to @Westmidhospital for your brilliant care. On the mend & hope to back on @SkySportsNewsHQ asap.— Kirsty Gallacher (@TheRealKirstyG) December 22, 2016
And the hospital replied to say they were sorry she needed their help, but hope she gets better soon.
