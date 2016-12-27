Kirstie Allsopp and Kay Burley got into an almighty Twitter row

Kirstie Allsopp and Kay Burley have been involved in a tetchy spat on Twitter over Sky News’ coverage of the death of George Michael.

Location, Location, Location host Kirstie first of all tweeted that she was disappointed in how the channel had reported the singer’s shocking death on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

Kirstie Allsopp (Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images)

She wrote: “@SkyNews reporting of George Michael’s death is appalling, far more focus on the ‘scandal’ than the music.”

Sky News anchor Kay was not amused as she retweeted and fired back on the social networking site: “Oh do shut up Kirstie.”

.@SkyNews reporting of George Michael's death is appalling, far more focus on the "scandal" than the music. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

Oh do shut up Kirstie. https://t.co/N4S5kfpB7P — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 26, 2016

Kirstie, not taking the barbed response without a fight, replied: “Clearly a professional journalist, who takes critiscism well (sic).”

Clearly a professional journalist, who takes critiscism well. https://t.co/Ar4gsobJRt — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

Kirstie continued to air her views over the matter, which she thought focused too much on George’s personal life troubles rather than his successful music career.

I felt @SkyNews "package" or "VT" was more scandal than music focussed, I said so, unfortunately Kay thought it was all about her, it isn't. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

There are no "sides" I didn't like Sky's coverage of something, Kay Burley chose to take this personally & publicly tell me to "shut up". — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

Kay replied, then, too.

No dahlink. As usual, it's all about you 😘 https://t.co/4kvmKyVMkx — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 26, 2016

She compared Kay to other news reporters, saying that the likes of “Cathy Newman, Huw Edwards, Alistair Stewart or Sophie Raworth” would not fire back so quickly to her initial tweet.

I cannot imagine Cathy Newman, Huw Edwards, Alistair Stewart or Sophie Raworth doing similar. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

Nor can I imagine Jonathan Freedland or Kath Vinver telling me to "shut up" if I said the Guardian had covered something badly. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

Other people got involved, defending Kay, and Kirstie responded.

@MaxSkyNews And I never said she did. I said I didn't like the way Sky News was covering the issue & she chose to say "shut up" staggering! — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

@MaxSkyNews Kay could have tweeted saying "I think the tone was spot on" not "shut up". Again, highly unprofessional. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

Another post saw Kirstie write: “Really staggered by this, extraordinary behaviour from Kay Burley.”

Meanwhile, Sky News’ Assistant Editor was told not to “worry” about what others thought of Sky’s coverage of Michael’s death.

I really wouldn't worry a jot Emily. We know we did him proud. Others just seek attention 🙄 https://t.co/x3w01sU09m — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 26, 2016

Kay also retweeted a kind post from somebody outside the argument.

@KirstieMAllsopp "appalling"...bit strong, Kirstie. It was well balanced. Plus @KayBurley & team spoke about his music all morning. — Paul Smith (@Journo_Paul) December 26, 2016

And then she got a little more steely with her response, threatening to “face you down” to Kirstie. Yikes.

Every single time you come for my @SkyNews team I am going to face you down Kirstie. Just stop it https://t.co/EPr0VrVqDq — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 26, 2016

It all seemed to die down a little later as Kirstie said she is “not interested in spats”, adding that everybody should be allowed to express their own opinion.

As I said before I'm not interested in spats, sides or personal attacks. I didn't like the way @SkyNews covered an issue & I said so, end of — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

We should all be allowed to express our opinion without fear of rudeness or Twitter trolls, no one gets to broadcast without criticism. — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 26, 2016

Music icon Michael died on Christmas Day from suspected heart failure and the world has been in mourning as he is added to the list of celebrities lost in 2016.