Kirsten, Karlie and Taraji in capes, gowns and glitter on the Oscars red carpet

Pale, sequinned gowns with flowing capes are proving to be an early trend as the stars make their way down the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards.

French star Isabelle Huppert, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar, opted for a long sleeved, pale pink sequinned gown by Armani Prive, while her fellow best actress nominee Ruth Negga opted for a red Valentino dress, teamed with an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ribbon.

Isabelle Huppert arrives (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ruth Negga, wearing the ACLU ribbon (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Model Karlie Kloss chose a long Stella McCartney white dress and cape, which she also accessorised with a blue ACLU ribbon on her hip, while model Chrissy Teigen, who is married to La La Land star John Legend, opted for a pale sequinned dress with a cape by Zuhair Murad.

Karlie Kloss (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hailee Steinfeld continued the pale trend by opting for a sheer pink Ralph and Russo floral gown while Emma Roberts showed off her newly red hair with a black and white lace Armani Prive dress and Octavia Spencer, who is nominated for the best supporting actress prize for Hidden Figures, chose a pale blue Marchesa gown with a feathered skirt.

Hailee Steinfeld (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Roberts (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her co-star Taraji P Henson bucked the trend for pale dresses by choosing a black velvet Alberta Ferretti gown with a dramatic neckline, while her fellow co-star Kirsten Dunst chose a black strapless gown with pockets.

Taraji P Henson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kirsten Dunst arrives in Dior at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lion star Sunny Pawar, eight, kept things a little more casual as he teamed his smart tuxedo with black and green shoes with bright yellow shoelaces.

Sunny Pawar (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.