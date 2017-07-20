Kingsman 2 trailer teases Channing Tatum role

Kingsman: The Golden Circle has released a second trailer showing more of what we can expect from Channing Tatum’s character.

The actor appeared in the briefest of glimpses in the first trailer for the forthcoming action sequel, but now fans can anticipate his part in the film after being shown some of his scenes.

Magic Mike star Tatum plays a cowboy-hat-wearing, all-American stereotype in the second instalment of the series which sees him as part of a band of US secret service agents called the Statesmen.

The Kingsmen are forced to team up with their counterparts from across the pond when they face a new deadly threat from a notorious criminal mastermind played by Julianne Moore.

New #Kingsman trailer worth watching for Channing Tatum's line alone https://t.co/zZ3jc2LOMA — Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) July 20, 2017

Not gonna lie, Channing Tatum's one foul mouthed outburst makes both #Kingsman The Golden Circle's trailer and probably the film. — not Sean (@MrSeanysean123) July 20, 2017

Halle Berry’s character also gets more of a preview in trailer number two.

Other scenes teased in advance of the film’s release include a Matrix-esque battle that sees one character cut in half by a lasso, a cable car falling from its overhead wire in a mountain range, and plenty of explosions and shoot outs.

Colin Firth’s character Harry, who appeared to be killed off at the end of the first film Kingsman: The Secret Service is back for part two with co-star Taron Egerton as Eggsy, which has delighted fans.

Who cares if it makes zero sense for #ColinFirth character to be alive Im still stoked for #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle https://t.co/kDP4AwsTcL — Britton Dowers (@NerdyGeek1206) July 20, 2017

:: Kingsman: The Golden Circle is released in cinemas on September 20.