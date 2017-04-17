Kings of Leon amazed to lead Hyde Park bill ahead of Pixies

Kings of Leon have said they are awestruck to be topping the bill of a UK festival ahead of their idols the Pixies.

Frontman Caleb Followill said it is “surreal” the alternative rock legends are supporting them in London’s Hyde Park this summer.

Caleb Followill (centre right) said it is ‘surreal’ that Kings of Leon are supporting their idols (Ian West/PA)

He told the Press Association: “When we got the call from our manager we thought he was fooling with us. But yeah, I can’t believe that that’s happening.”

The Tennessee four-piece supported the Pixies in Ireland in 2007 but their roles will be reversed at the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 6.

“To be able to have them play with us now, it’s unbelievable. That was the band that we always wished that we could become so to have them put their stamp of approval on us is very special,” Followill, 35, added.

“It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be the first time that the whole band will be watching the band that plays before us. But maybe we won’t – maybe we will be too scared.”

The Pixies’ jarring and often-surreal sound has been hailed as an influence by bands from Radiohead to Nirvana.

They reformed in 2004 after an acrimonious split over a decade earlier.

Kings of Leon, whose seventh album WALLS went to number one in the UK last year, have had a famously difficult relationship in the past.

The frontman, who is joined by his brothers Nathan and Jared as well as their cousin Matthew, insisted they have mellowed with age.

Speaking from their home town of Nashville, he said: “We have a completely different bond now. Because when we are home we all have families, we all end up spending more time together off the road than when we used to.

“Our relationship is pretty great.”