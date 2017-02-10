King Of Leon announce second Dublin date

Back to Showbiz Home

Rock band Kings Of Leon have announced a second Dublin date to their tour and the tickets are on sale NOW!

The announcement was made around 10am this morning by MCD Productions.

The band had initially planned to play one gig at the 3Arena on July 1 but due to popular demand have decided to add a second date on July 2.

The tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.ie.

Prices start from €85.50.

Also announced today was the release of their latest album Walls.
KEYWORDS: kings of leon, dubln date, rock band, mcd productions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz