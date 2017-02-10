King Of Leon announce second Dublin date

Rock band Kings Of Leon have announced a second Dublin date to their tour and the tickets are on sale NOW!

The announcement was made around 10am this morning by MCD Productions.

The band had initially planned to play one gig at the 3Arena on July 1 but due to popular demand have decided to add a second date on July 2.

The tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.ie.

Prices start from €85.50.

ON SALE NOW pic.twitter.com/w4XTbE3JEp — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) February 10, 2017

Also announced today was the release of their latest album Walls.