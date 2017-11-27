'King of Ibiza' Carl Cox announces one-off Ballinlough Castle gig

Legendary DJ Carl Cox has announced a one-off concert in Westmeath’s Ballinlough Castle next summer.

The King of Ibiza will make his long-awaited return to our shores on August 25 and will be bringing along some special guests.

Taking place on the front lawn of the iconic castle overlooking the lake, Cox will perform an unmissable three-hour set and will be curating the bill for the evening.

Cox has been a huge figure in electronic music over the last 25 years and has been part of some memorable moments in the Irish scene.

From Sir Henry’s in Cork with Greg & Shane, the Ormond Multimedia centre with Mark Kavanagh and Redbox with Robbie Butler - this night will be one for the books.

Last year, Cox celebrated his 15th consecutive year at Space in Ibiza as part of his boundary-breaking residency.

The residency was one of the island’s most popular nights, acclaimed for its adventurous and forward-thinking line-ups, musical direction and state of the art production.

After the best part of 40 years, Cox remains one of the most influential DJs on the scene and shows no signs of slowing down.

Cox’s radio show, Global, reaches over 17-million listeners weekly all across the world and is syndicated across over 60 terrestrial FM, satellite and DAB stations throughout 35 countries and is the most followed DJ on Mixcloud.

Last year, he launched his own festival PURE in Australia and clocked up gigs all over the world including a set at Glastonbury.

Channel 4 followed the dance music titan over the 2016 season in Ibiza for a documentary, Carl Cox: Space is the Place.

Tickets for the Ballinlough Castle gig will go on sale this Thursday, November 30 at 9am priced €59.50 including booking fee.

Direct return bus service will be available from Dublin city centre and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.