King Arthur provided 'familiar world' for Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillen

Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillen says he felt that he had returned to a “familiar world” for his role in the new King Arthur film.

The Irish actor has played Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish in the popular fantasy since 2011, but recently took a break to star as Bill in Guy Ritchie’s remake of the classic story.

He admitted there were parallels between the two tales, which both delve into the gorier sides of magic, love and war in dark bygone worlds.

Aidan Gillen (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the upcoming epic’s European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday, he told the Press Association:”It’s not the same, though there are similarities in those medieval-style fantasies.

“Game Of Thrones is not this world, but it is part of that fantasy genre – and this film is quite heavy on the sorcery and mysticism, so it is a world I am familiar with.

“But it doesn’t feel like the same job, so it does feel like I am getting a break.”

He will reprise his role in the adaptation of George RR Martin’s books when it returns for its penultimate seventh season this summer.

Charlie Hunnam and Guy Ritchie (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Guy promised that movie fans can expect something “fresh” in his remake of the famous legend.

The Snatch director said of the original: “It’s attractive, it’s a myth more than a story, so you have that artistic flexibility.

“I was most interested in is the essence of the story first and then it was about making it completely fresh and totally different from anything we’ve seen. You will have to watch it to find out, but it’s on the same frequency as most of my work. I’m not sure it’s for the 60+ but it should resonate with a young audience.”

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword is released in UK cinemas on May 19.