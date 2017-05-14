King Arthur makes lacklustre impact at US box office

Director Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur movie has had a disappointing debut at the US box office.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword opened to a bleak $14.7 million (£11.4 million), according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The gritty reimagining of the Excalibur myth, which stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, had a costly $175 million (£135.7 million) production budget.

But the film, which also features a cameo from David Beckham, only managed to debut in third place.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 held on to first place with $63 million (£48.8 million) and Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn’s raunchy comedy Snatched was at number two with $17.5 million (£13.6 million).

The Guardians sequel has earned $246.2 million (£191 million) in America in just two weeks.

Guardians Of The Galaxy cast (Ian West/PA)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword opens in the UK on May 19.

