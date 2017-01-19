Kim Woodburn's CBB row drama 'was just a big plan' according to James Jordan

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Kim Woodburn has had a plan from the beginning and went into the house to create drama, according to former housemate James Jordan.

Television presenter Kim was recently removed from the main reality show house by security after an explosive argument with several housemates.

Kim Woodburn and Chloe Ferry (Channel 5)

Kim, one half of cleaning team Kim and Aggy, was escorted away by the show’s security guards after rowing with professional footballer Jamie O’Hara and glamour model Nicola McLean following Jordan’s eviction from the house.

Jamie and Nicola (CBB/Channel5)

The footage, which was broadcast on Wednesday’s show, showed the How Clean Is Your House presenter brand O’Hara an “adulterer” and fellow housemates “chinless wonders”.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Jordan told ITV’s Loose Women: “I think Kim has just gone in there for that reason, she has done what she went in to do.

James as he was booted out of Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

“She’s a massive Big Brother fan, she has watched every single episode, she told me, and I think she just wanted to create drama. That is what I believe.”

He added: “I still think she’s not the nicest lady in the world but I think she knows she’s on TV.

Kim Woodburn (Channel 5)

“I believe she does it at times when she knows the cameras are on her, which is pretty much all the time, but during nominations and tasks and trials she ups her game. I think it’s just a big plan from the beginning.

“You can have an opinion and stand up for what you believe in but she does it for no reason most of the time. She just attacks people for no reason and she has all these low blows like saying to Jamie about committing adultery and leaving your three children.

Kim (Channel 5/PA)

“She doesn’t know the true reasons behind why that happened and it’s not her business.”

James said he had not been bothered by Kim’s barb to him that he was fat, but added that he would have reacted badly to slurs about his wife Ola, who is also a former Strictly professional.

Ola and James Jordan (John Stillwell PA Wire/PA Images)

He said: “I probably wouldn’t have got my fee. I would have reacted and I don’t know how.”

The Channel 5 show confirmed that Woodburn spent the night in a spare room within the property.