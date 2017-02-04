Kim Woodburn: Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan is a 'boring fag ash Lil'

TV star Kim Woodburn has lashed out at ex-housemate and Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan, saying that the “boring fag ash Lil” should never have won the show.

Loose Women host Coleen, 51, triumphed on this year’s reality series after beating twins Jedward, 25, and cleaning guru Kim, 74.

But the How Clean Is Your House? star branded Coleen a “shocking woman” with a “rotten mouth”.

Coleen Nolan (Ian West/PA)

She said that she had discovered that Coleen had been badmouthing her, despite appearing to be “all sweetness and light”.

“How that woman won, when Jedward were sitting there, I have no idea,” Kim said.

“Public, I don’t know how you could let that boring fag ash Lil (win), with what I now know to be a rotten mouth.

“She shouldn’t have won that show… I’m a bit tired of all these people on Loose Women winning… It was wrong that she won. She was not entertaining and I was disappointed.

Kim Woodburn on CBB (Channel 5)

“Coleen was running with the foxes and hunting with the hounds. What a shocking woman.”

Meanwhile, Coleen called Kim “fake”.

“She’d go off like a mad woman and then five minutes later become Mrs Doubtfire so you never knew where the hell you were with her,” she said.

“I definitely think she’s fake… She went in there knowing that being confrontational gets you air time.”

Jedward (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Kim, who was challenged over her angry outbursts throughout her time in her Celebrity Big Brother house, accused her ex-housemates of walking around “in gangs”.

“It was insufferable. I call that gross, disgusting behaviour,” she said. “It riled me. It made me determined that ‘I may be on my own, but you’re not getting the better of me.

“If you start with me, you’re going to get it and… did they start.

“Bullies need exterminating. They do damage that never goes away… If I hadn’t been a strong, old broad who’s seen life, they could have destroyed me. That wasn’t going to happen.”

Emma Willis with Nicola McLean (Ian West/PA)

The cleaning guru, who came third, described ex-housemate Nicola McLean as “an evil little beggar” who bullied her the most.

Nicola shocked viewers when she told Kim that her “problem” was that she was not a mother.

Kim has previously revealed she delivered a stillborn baby, which she buried in a park.

“I did have a child. My child died,” Kim said.

Kim Woodburn (Channel 5/PA)

She said of her housemates: “They were terrified to say ‘hello’ in case Nicola had their guts for garters… If I never see them again, it will be too soon.”

Kim called herself a “very kind, silly old soul” and said that Irish twins Jedward, the runners-up, were “nice young men”.

She said she had done “jolly well” for herself, because at 61 years of age, before she was discovered, she “didn’t have a pot to pee in”.

“I had a rotten childhood. You were beaten senseless by my mother – carpet brushes, brooms, big wooden coat hangers,” she said.

“She loathed me because I looked like my father and he left her. I was punished morning, noon and night. I was a sad little soul, but it gave me an inner strength.”