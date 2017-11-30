Kim Wilde to team up with thrash metal band for anti-Christmas single

Kim Wilde has teamed up with thrash metal band Lawnmower Deth to release an anti-Christmas song.

The track, entitled F U Kristmas, is now in the running to top the charts for the festive number one, taking on tracks from Wham! and Ed Sheeran.

Described as a “punk and thrash-metal crossover number with thrashing riffs and hardcore vocals”, it is not Wilde’s first venture into Christmas music.

Her duet with Mel Smith on Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree in 1987 peaked at number three and she already released the Wilde Winter Songbook of her favourite festive songs, as well as original material.

She described working with the band as a “collaboration bound to happen” since appearing together at Download Festival in 2016, adding it was “a personal highlight of my career”.

Wilde has previously said that Lawnmower Deth’s cover of her biggest hit Kids In America is her favourite version of the track.

She added: “Lawnmower Deth came up with the idea of us collaborating on a Christmas tune and I said yes immediately, feeling our worlds had become inextricably linked.

“Ricky Wilde and I came up with a melody and additional lyrics and before you know it we had an utterly preposterous Christmas single.”

Pete Lee, vocalist for Lawnmower Deth said the collaboration was “the greatest project we’ve been involved in”.

It's F U KRISTMAS eve!!

Tune in to this page tomorrow from mid morning (or lunchtime as you will call it) for the full video and track.

LOVE BEER AND THANKS for all your support so far. This could be a really fun ride.

To the chaos copter.... — Lawnmower Deth Pete (@lawnmowerdeth) November 30, 2017

He added: “It wasn’t a polar leap to ask Kim to join us at Download Festival in 2016. Now, working on a Christmas single together, some would say it’s the most bizarre juxtaposition since KLF and Extreme Noise Terror at the Brits, I prefer a bunch of loveable chancers married with pure pop royalty.”

The single will be released on Wildeflower Records on December 1.