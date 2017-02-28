Kim shares new photos of Saint West

Kim Kardashian treated us to some new photos of her son Saint West on Monday.

It looks like Saint is already learning from the best when it comes to selfies.

Kim snapped a few pictures of them together as Saint sat in his high-chair.

He even grabbed her cheek in the last picture.

The post already has over 1m likes and it hasn't even been 24 hours yet.

One of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan is proving extremely popular amongst fans.

No wonder, he's adorable.