Kim K's best friend Jonathan Cheban is co-hosting Xpose tomorrow and Friday

Stop the clock, this is top class, Irish showbiz news.

Kim Kardashian's best mate, Jonathan Cheban is coming to Ireland to co-host TV3's Xpose show.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will join Karen Koster, Glenda Gilson and Cassie Stokes this Thursday and Friday to discuss fashion, style, beauty and celebs.

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate told TV3: "I’ve done lots of TV is the US and the UK but never in Ireland so I can’t wait."

According to TV3, Jonathan is the first of a list of high profile guest presenters that will be gracing our screens during Xpose over the next few weeks.

Tune in tomorrow to Xpose on TV3 at 7.30pm or on 3e at 8.30pm.