Kim Kardashian's make-up artist reveals all
31/12/2016 - 12:01:31Back to Showbiz Home
Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist has shown just what his job entails when it comes to making sure the reality TV star is red-carpet ready.
Mario Dedivanovic shared snaps of the star on social media, showing him applying body paint to her more intimate areas.
“You thought I only worked on the face?”, he wrote alongside one of the images.
He added: “What really goes on before a red carpet event? I’m sharing behind the scenes photos of us getting ready for the VMAs”.
Kim has been quiet on social media since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.
But hubby Kanye West shared a family photo over Christmas, days after one of the couple’s close friends denied the showbiz couple were heading for divorce.
Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/fxLFQQWJG7— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 27, 2016
Reports of yet another impending celebrity break-up came after rapper Kanye was released from hospital, where he was treated for “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”.
Join the conversation - comment here