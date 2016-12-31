Kim Kardashian's make-up artist reveals all

Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist has shown just what his job entails when it comes to making sure the reality TV star is red-carpet ready.

Mario Dedivanovic shared snaps of the star on social media, showing him applying body paint to her more intimate areas.

“You thought I only worked on the face?”, he wrote alongside one of the images.

#MakeupByMario

He added: “What really goes on before a red carpet event? I’m sharing behind the scenes photos of us getting ready for the VMAs”.

#MakeupByMario #kimkardashian

#MakeupByMario

Kim has been quiet on social media since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

But hubby Kanye West shared a family photo over Christmas, days after one of the couple’s close friends denied the showbiz couple were heading for divorce.

Reports of yet another impending celebrity break-up came after rapper Kanye was released from hospital, where he was treated for “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”.