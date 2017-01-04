Kim Kardashian's bestie Jonathan Cheban rumoured to be joining CBB
Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban is apparently jetting to the UK for a surprise appearance in the Celebrity Big Brother house.
Jonathan was a contestant on the reality TV show last year but quit less than a week in, and according to the Daily Mail he will be popping up in the current All Stars and New Stars series.
He has tweeted about heading to the UK.
See you soon London✈️ pic.twitter.com/pa9LArUvII— Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017
En route 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/eCqPVDTTon— Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 4, 2017
There might be some tension if Jonathan does move in because Kim’s ex-flame Ray J – best known for being the man in her leaked sex tape – is also in the house.
Jonathan already appeared to express his feelings for Ray J when he posted a message about one of the housemates during the CBB launch.
What a loser #CBB (you know who I'm talking about)..see you soon London— Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017
Hmmm… there could be fireworks!
