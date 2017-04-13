Kim Kardashian West stuns in a curve-hugging gold dress at premiere

Kim Kardashian West had all eyes on her as she stepped out at the premiere of The Promise alongside sister Kourtney and superstar singer Cher.

The reality TV star, who is of Armenian descent, supported the historical drama set during the final years of the Ottoman Empire and the period of time Armenians say more than a million of their people were killed.

Kim accentuated her famous hourglass figure with a skin-hugging gold lurex dress, believed to be a Versace couture gown, which had an asymmetric high neckline.

Kim Kardashian West (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

The 36-year-old wore her hair in a sleek, blunt bob and finished her red carpet look with a pair of heeled grey sandals.

Kourtney opted for a tailored black jacket, worn without a top or bra underneath, and matching slim-fitting trousers.

After seeing the film, Kardashian West shared her thoughts on Twitter.

So proud of the movie #ThePromise Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people 🇦🇲 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Cher (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

The TV star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was Armenian-American, visited Armenia in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the mass killings and has previously called for the US to use the term genocide to describe the tragedy.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars posed at the Hollywood premiere with Cher, whose father was Armenian-American.

Kim Kardashian West (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, the film is a love story set during the period Armenians say 1.5 million of their people were killed by the Ottoman Empire, although this figure is disputed by Turkey.