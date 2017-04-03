Kim Kardashian West denies being attacked in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West has denied "weird" reports that she was attacked in Los Angeles six months after being robbed at gunpoint.

The reality TV star hit out at a claim she had been left frightened, which was published alongside pictures of her leaving a restaurant hours after having attended the Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

She set the record straight on Twitter, calling the reports "totally not true" and sharing her sympathy for a man who had been pictured nearly bumping into her.

She wrote: "So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow.

"Totally not true! Such weird rumors."

So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

Kardashian West added: "A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok!"

A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

Earlier in the evening, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had put on a stylish display in a semi-sheer, ruffled dress on the red carpet at the fashion event along with stars including singer Fergie and rapper Nicki Minaj.

Kardashian West has been sharing her fears and feelings following being targeted in a robbery in Paris last October in the current series of her family's reality TV programme.

A recent episode saw her admit she thought she was going to be raped and killed by the armed robbers who had broken into the private residence in which she was staying in the French capital.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two, who is married to rapper Kanye West, had millions of dollars worth of jewellery stolen by a group of masked men.