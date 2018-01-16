Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome baby girl via surrogate

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their third child, a daughter, born via a surrogate.

Reality TV star Kardashian West shared the news on Twitter with a post that read: “She’s here.”

In a statement on her official website, she wrote: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

She added that her daughter North and son Saint, who she carried herself, are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister”.

Kardashian West also revealed that the baby weighed 7lbs 6oz, and was born on Monday at 12.47am.

She did not reveal the baby’s name.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, carried her older two children herself, but opted for surrogacy for her third child due to health concerns involving pregnancy.