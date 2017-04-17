Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West enjoy fun-filled Easter with their children

Kim Kardashian West shared a family photo of herself with husband Kanye West and their children as they celebrated Easter.

The reality TV star and the rapper posed with their three-year-old daughter North and one-year-old son Saint in the snap, posted on Instagram to her 98 million followers.

Along with the image, Kim wrote simply “Easter 2017″.

Easter 2017

The fashion-conscious star wore a slim-fitting satin dress for the occasion and a pair of towering heeled sandals.

Fans were delighted to see Kanye flashing a rare smile in the photo, with many pointing it out in the comments.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a couple of other images from their Easter celebrations, one of which included a typical selfie in which she was joined by Kanye dressed as the Easter bunny.

🐰

A third photo showed North and her friends playing with Kanye in his rabbit costume, jokingly captioning “Dadye”.

The couple and their children had spent Easter Sunday with singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna.

The contented family pictures come several months after they were rocked by Kim being robbed and rapper Kanye being hospitalised.

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰

Kim was tied up by armed robbers at her residence in Paris in October and was robbed of a reported millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

In November, Kanye was taken to hospital after suffering “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”, which resulted in the cancellation of his tour.