Kim Kardashian squashes cocaine rumours after awkward marble table selfie

Kim Kardashian has put rumours to rest after sharing an awkward selfie that appeared to show lines of white powder on a table.

The US reality TV star demonstrated that the marks were not drugs, but natural patterns in the piece of marble furniture.

The suspicious white lines were just markings in the marble (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, she said: “I don’t play like that, come on, I have kids, that’s just not my lifestyle, I’ve never been like that.”

She also admitted that even she had been confused by the markings, thinking at first that they were some leftover sweets from her earlier trip to Dylan’s Candy Bar.

After realising what it was, she tweeted: “OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I’m crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!”

The mum-of-two’s legions have fans have rushed to her defence amid the confusion, with one angry supporter responding: “I can’t believe people actually believed you were doing drugs. YOU DON’T EVEN DRINK ALCOHOL… people need to educate themselves first.”

Taking a more lighthearted approach, another person commented: “OMG Kim you funny girl. Love ya don’t sweat the haters peace and love, girl peace and love.”