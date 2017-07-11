Kim Kardashian shoots down cocaine accusations after white powder video

Kim Kardashian has shot down social media users who accused her of sharing a video that showed lines of cocaine in the background.

The reality star said she does “not play with rumours like this”, adding the white powder in the images was sugar from sweets.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

She wrote on Twitter: “I do not play with rumours like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick.

“That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop.”

Are we supposed to act like there aren't 2 lines of coke in the background.... @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/8MEG3GzbKY — tælor (@TaelorMyrie) July 11, 2017

Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram stories on Monday, in which she spoke about her new children’s clothing line The Kids Supply, where white powder could be seen on a surface behind her.

Kardashian and her daughter North were photographed at the sweet emporium in New York on Sunday.