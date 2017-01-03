Kim Kardashian posts first Instagram update since Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian West has posted her first Instagram update since being tied up by armed robbers in Paris last year.

The reality TV star – married to rapper Kanye West – posted the image of her, Kanye and their two children North and Saint.

She captioned it ‘family’.

Kim was locked up in a bathroom in a private residence in Paris and tied up by armed robbers.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

The robbers, dressed as police officers, are thought to have stolen 10 million dollars’ worth of jewellery during the terrifying incident, which took place as Kardashian was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

Kim and Kanye endured a tumultuous end to 2016, with the rapper taken to hospital in November suffering from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”.

Kanye had abruptly pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour following a series of on-stage outbursts, ranting about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The couple were also rumoured to be on the verge of splitting up.

Before her Instagram post on Tuesday, Kim had shared footage of the family on her official app and Youtube page.

Set to Jeremih’s Paradis, the video shows behind-the-scenes footage of her, Kanye and the children.