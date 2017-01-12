Kim Kardashian heading to Dubai as 4 more are freed in heist probe

French investigators are keeping the brother of Kim Kardashian’s Paris chauffeur in police custody along with nine other people as part of their investigation into October’s 10 million dollar (£8 million) jewellery heist.

Authorities decided to keep 27-year-old Gary Madar in custody on Thursday as they released three men and a woman on Wednesday night.

Gary worked for the same car service company as his chauffeur brother Michael Madar, 40.

Kim Kardashian (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images)

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

The suspects arrested on Monday ranged in age from 23 to 72 and included several people known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by the Associated Press.

on our way #dubai🇦🇪 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Thieves are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kim was staying during Paris Fashion Week, tied her up and stolen the jewellery.

It comes as the reality star used Instagram to reveal she’s jetting to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris ordeal — headlining a Friday masterclass by her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

She posted a picture of herself along with her sister Kourtney’s former partner Scott Disick along with the caption: “on our way #dubai”