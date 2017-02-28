Kim Kardashian has just proclaimed her love for Ireland

The greatest day of the year is just weeks away, St. Patrick’s Day.

From green pints to leprechaun hats, everybody who’s anybody is preparing to celebrate everything Irish.

Today Kim Kardashian has even tweeted her love for our shores, reminded us of the time she popped into the Portlaoise cinema on her honeymoon and added an Irish theme update to her multi-million dollar game.

“So you know I love Ireland. I had my honeymoon there,” she tweeted along with the details of her Patrick’s Day game update.

Turns out you can now visit a pub in Ireland as a player of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

The tweet has since received over 4k likes and has also prompted users to also tweet their love of our little country.

Awh shucks, go raibh maith agat Kim.
By Anna O'Donoghue

