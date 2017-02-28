Kim Kardashian has just proclaimed her love for Ireland

The greatest day of the year is just weeks away, St. Patrick’s Day.

From green pints to leprechaun hats, everybody who’s anybody is preparing to celebrate everything Irish.

Today Kim Kardashian has even tweeted her love for our shores, reminded us of the time she popped into the Portlaoise cinema on her honeymoon and added an Irish theme update to her multi-million dollar game.

“So you know I love Ireland. I had my honeymoon there,” she tweeted along with the details of her Patrick’s Day game update.

So you know I love Ireland! My honeymoon was there! So had to add an update to my game so you can go to a pub there! #KimKardashianGame pic.twitter.com/Kjs3bkOPD3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2017

Turns out you can now visit a pub in Ireland as a player of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

The tweet has since received over 4k likes and has also prompted users to also tweet their love of our little country.

@KimKardashian This is my favourite update!! 😍🍀 — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) February 28, 2017

@KimKardashian my cousin and I always wanted to go there! The castles and the sea cliff's! Hey, U didn't give me my yeezy's the other night. — Stacey (@staceyshute2) February 28, 2017

@KimKardashian I want to go to Ireland, but now I am sad that I can not afford to buy Zebra as a reseller.😂😂 — Hyeonsu (@Hyeonsu_C) February 28, 2017

Awh shucks, go raibh maith agat Kim.