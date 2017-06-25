Kim Kardashian has brought out “daddy” fidget spinners
Kim Kardashian has jumped on the bandwagon and added a fidget spinner to her line of Kimoji merch.
The spinner, which is in the shape of a dollar symbol, is gold and says the world ‘daddy’.
Kim dropped the latest edition to her collection as a special treat for Father’s Day, hence the wording, and it can be yours for $19 plus shipping.
Also added to the collection is a plastic keyring containing a childhood picture of Kim.
The drop of her new themed merch comes a few days after Kim talked all this business at the Forber Women's Summit.
"I'm 100-percent involved and that's so prideful for me...Being a [business] owner is really important to me,” she revealed to Steve Forbes.
She tell went on to say how honoured she was to be featured on the cover of the business magazine last year, "Not bad for a girl with no talent!".
