Kim Kardashian goes blonde in honour of Paris Hilton's birthday

Kim Kardashian has given her pal Paris Hilton a special birthday gift – a dramatic new blonde hair do, inspired by the hotel heiress’s look.

The reality TV star posted photos of her fresh style to her social media accounts, showing a platinum blonde bob, and revealed that she had been channelling her friend’s image in celebration of her birthday.

Paris is a good friend of Kim’s (PA)

Paris turned 36 on Friday and Kim, also 36, said she was looking forward to marking the occasion together.

Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon! 🔥💋🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/yav6il6sdB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 18, 2017

Kim’s new look went down a storm with her fans and Paris replied with her trademark catchphrase – “That’s hot” – to show her appreciation of the tribute.

@KimKardashian 😍 That's hot🔥 Yes looking forward to celebrating with you too beautiful! ❤️ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 18, 2017

Followers of Kim’s Twitter added their approval.

@KimKardashian you look phenomenal!!!! I love you as a blonde 😍😍😍😍😍 — Emma (@kimyonceee) February 18, 2017

Now we’re just waiting for the selfie of these two celebrating together.