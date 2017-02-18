Kim Kardashian goes blonde in honour of Paris Hilton's birthday
18/02/2017 - 17:06:42Back to Showbiz Home
Kim Kardashian has given her pal Paris Hilton a special birthday gift – a dramatic new blonde hair do, inspired by the hotel heiress’s look.
The reality TV star posted photos of her fresh style to her social media accounts, showing a platinum blonde bob, and revealed that she had been channelling her friend’s image in celebration of her birthday.
Paris turned 36 on Friday and Kim, also 36, said she was looking forward to marking the occasion together.
Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon! 🔥💋🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/yav6il6sdB— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 18, 2017
Kim’s new look went down a storm with her fans and Paris replied with her trademark catchphrase – “That’s hot” – to show her appreciation of the tribute.
@KimKardashian 😍 That's hot🔥 Yes looking forward to celebrating with you too beautiful! ❤️— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 18, 2017
Followers of Kim’s Twitter added their approval.
@KimKardashian @ParisHilton the choker, the nails, the hair 😍😍😍 SLAYINGGG.— nαé kαrdαѕh (@AKutieNameKim) February 18, 2017
@KimKardashian @ParisHilton KIM YOU LOOK AMAZING— sof (@kylieslegendary) February 18, 2017
@KimKardashian you look phenomenal!!!! I love you as a blonde 😍😍😍😍😍— Emma (@kimyonceee) February 18, 2017
Now we’re just waiting for the selfie of these two celebrating together.
Join the conversation - comment here