Kim Kardashian goes blonde in honour of Paris Hilton's birthday

Kim Kardashian has given her pal Paris Hilton a special birthday gift – a dramatic new blonde hair do, inspired by the hotel heiress’s look.

The reality TV star posted photos of her fresh style to her social media accounts, showing a platinum blonde bob, and revealed that she had been channelling her friend’s image in celebration of her birthday.

Paris is a good friend of Kim’s (PA)

Paris turned 36 on Friday and Kim, also 36, said she was looking forward to marking the occasion together.

Kim’s new look went down a storm with her fans and Paris replied with her trademark catchphrase – “That’s hot” – to show her appreciation of the tribute.

Followers of Kim’s Twitter added their approval.

Now we’re just waiting for the selfie of these two celebrating together.
